JONESBORO — A federal judge sentenced a Jonesboro man Friday to two years and six months in a federal prison on a firearms charge.
Enrique Barber, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He was originally arrested in March 2022, following a traffic stop in which Jonesboro police reported finding the gun, in addition to 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.
He was charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth and being a felon with a firearm.
State prosecutors dropped those charges following the federal grand jury indictment.
In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky ruled Barber will be subject to three years of supervised release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.