JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Mathew Buchanan, 29, of 1504 Monica St., with possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
Boling set bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Fernando Martin, 37, of 3700 Kristi Lake Drive, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and second-degree assault on a family or household member; $25,000 bond.
Brian Denkins, 42, of 983 Patrick St., with residential burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening; $45,000 bond.
Noah Winford, 22, of 1319 Pardew St., with aggravated assault, for allegedly pointing a gun at someone and threatening to shoot them; $7,500 bond.
Martell Haggins, 19, of Jonesboro, with criminal mischief; $2,500 bond.
Jason Whelchel, 43, of 2306 Everly Drive, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Thomas Williams, 37, of 721 Perry Drive, with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds, parole violation and not wearing a seat belt; $3,500 bond.
Crystal Jones, 42, of 1830 Johnson Ave., possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Jessica Bolin, 41, 4709 Samantha Drive, with theft of property and theft of a credit card; $7,500 bond.
