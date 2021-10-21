JONESBORO — District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Kenneth Jeffers, 28, was given a total of a $52,500 bond by Boling.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Daniel Hines, 50, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Erica Griffin, 40, of Forrest City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
April Gardner, 41, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, fraudulent use of a credit card and parole violation; $15,000 bond.
Vanessa Parker, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
James Ferguson, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
William Johnson, 24, of Paragould, with theft by receiving; $35,000 bond.
Scott Williams, 36, of Black Oak, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
