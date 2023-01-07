JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 6000 block of Wisteria Lane and stolen items, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Among the items take were a 9 mm Glock handgun valued at $500 and a holster valued at $50.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Puryear Street and West Matthews Avenue. The 39-year-old is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Caraway Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive and took items. Stolen were a driver’s license and a Social Security card.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Links Circle and stole items. Taken were a driver’s license and a debit card.
A 21-year-old woman reported Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 900 block of Links Circle and items were stolen. Taken were a debit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a Medicaid card and a $100 watch.
An employee at NEA Construction, 100 Best Industrial Drive, reported Thursday afternoon that a company vehicle was entered and a company Exxon gas card was stolen.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that a suspect stole tools from his vehicle’s tool box in the 2800 block of Maryland Drive. The total value of the tools is $670.
The night manager of Papa Johns, 1300 S. Caraway Road, told police early Friday morning that a customer paid for food with three counterfeit $10 bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.