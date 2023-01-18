JONESBORO — A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday that someone entered his vehicle in the 3300 block of Derby Drive and stole a handgun.
The 9 mm Beretta 92 is valued at $400.
In other police reports:
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday that his vehicle was stolen from his garage in the 4300 block of Eastbrook Circle. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler contained $1,100 in cash inside of it.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro told police Monday that someone stole his Ford Fusion and items in the vehicle from the 1400 block of Overhill Road. The 2020 Fusion is valued at $20,000. Items in the vehicle are valued at more than $1,000.
A 42-year-old woman reported to police Tuesday morning that someone laced a 79-year-old man’s peanut butter with a foreign substance in the 600 block of West Elm Street. Suspects are listed as a 23-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday evening that a 24-year-old man threatened to shoot her in the 200 block of Belt Street.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone stole his wallet from his vehicle in the 100 block of Willow Creek Lane. The $50 wallet contained $200 in cash.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man said someone set fire to a residence in the 700 block of Vine Street on Monday morning. Damage to the siding is listed at $1,200.
An 84-year-old Monette man reported last week that someone entered his home and stole $6,000 in welding wire, a 42-inch television worth $300 and a .20-gauge shotgun valued at $100 from the 3000 block of Arkansas 139 North in Monette.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman returned home Sunday to find that someone had broken into her residence in the 1700 block of Irby Street. Taken were televisions, gaming systems, a workout machine, an internet box and frozen foods with a total value of almost $800.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that someone stole her vehicle from her garage along with a purse and credit cards. The 2017 Acura RDX was later recovered in front of the Wolf Creek Apartments.
