JONESBORO — A Paragould woman reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that a firearm was stolen from her vehicle over the weekend.
The 28-year-old woman said she last saw her 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun on Friday and she realized it was missing from her unlocked vehicle on Saturday in the 9700 block of Arkansas 135.
The value of the handgun is listed at $450.
In other police reports:
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told deputies that his 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen Monday from his residence in the 200 block of Craighead Road 7629. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
Police arrested Angel Cude, 49, of the 300 block of West Center Street, on Monday afternoon following a parole search in the 600 block of South Main Street. Cude is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.
Police arrested Krystal Latiolais, 29, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 335, on Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving on a suspended license.
Police arrested James Hinchey, 51, of the 100 block of Cross Road 358, Wynne, on Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Latourette Drive and South Caraway Road. He is being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, tampering with evidence and careless or prohibited driving.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Monday night in the 1100 block of East Johnson Avenue. Stolen were stereo equipment and an air compressor with a total value of $375.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that his utility terrain vehicle was stolen sometime after Thursday from the 100 block of Craighead Road 407. The side-by-side vehicle is valued at $47,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman said her 30-year-old boyfriend choked her and threw her phone into the yard following an argument in the 2600 block of Curtview Drive. She told police the next day that her boyfriend had moved his belongings out and that she didn’t want to pursue charges.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen from his residence Saturday in the 200 block of Chestnut Street. The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone broke into her residence Saturday in the 1100 block of North Floyd Street and stole multiple items. Taken were six firearms of an unknown brand, valued at $1,000, several tools, valued at $2,000, a guitar amplifier, valued at $200, a computer, valued at $700, $5,000 from a savings account and $5,000 in life insurance money. Also stolen was a 2008 Ford Taurus valued at $4,000.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a 9 mm handgun was stolen from his residence Friday in the 900 block of Links Circle. The victim told police he suspects his 20-year-old girlfriend took the gun.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his vehicle Friday morning and stole items in the 3100 block of Parker Annex Road. Taken were two catalytic converters, valued at $250, an in-dash radio/DVD combo, valued at $500, and a subwoofer, valued at $600.
The manager of a Citgo gas station, 5514 S. Stadium Blvd., reported to police Friday morning that an air tank valued at $5,000 was stolen.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Monday in the 3400 block of Dan Avenue. Taken were an iPhone and iPad with a total value of $2,500.
The owner of Skinny J’s told police Monday morning that a computer was stolen from his office in the 200 block of Union Street. The computer is valued at $1,500.
