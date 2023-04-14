JONESBORO — A 43-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 5400 block of Clear Creek Lane and stole his handgun.
The .40-caliber Smith & Wesson is valued at $250.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman said Wednesday evening that her vehicle was entered in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue and items were taken. Stolen were a wallet, a $40 cash app card, credit cards and identification cards.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 1600 block of Craighead Road 476, told police Wednesday afternoon that someone used his identity to open a credit card. An $814 charge was made on the card.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman said Wednesday morning that her 25-year-old ex-husband broke into her residence in the 4000 block of East Nettleton Avenue and assaulted her. The victim suffered bruising and swelling below her left eye.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman said Wednesday afternoon that someone stole medication from her room at the Salvation Army, 800 Cate Ave. The victim said 20 hydrocodone pills were taken.
