JONESBORO — A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1200 block of Sandino Drive and stole a gun.
Taken was a 9 mm Springfield handgun and three 13-round magazines with a total value of $700.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
- Police arrested a 27-year-old Jonesboro man on Tuesday morning after he kicked a Jonesboro police officer in the legs at the intersection of Brazos and Riggs streets. The suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
- A 62-year-old Brookland woman told police someone kicked in the door in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The residence was ransacked, but nothing appeared to be stolen, she said.
- The manager of Auto Credit Express, 3333 E. Nettleton Ave., told police Tuesday afternoon that a vehicle was stolen. The 2017 Hyundai Accent is valued at $8,500.
- A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone cashed a forged check at Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive. The check was for $370.
- The manager of Williams Auto Sales, 3323 E. Nettleton Ave., told police Tuesday afternoon that someone stole a vehicle from the lot. The 2016 Kia Optima didn't have a value listed.
- A 37-year-old Bono woman told police Tuesday morning that a company vehicle in the 2100 block of Race Street had been entered, trashed and she thinks someone was sleeping in it.
