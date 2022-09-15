JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday evening that someone broke into his vehicle in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole his handgun.
The 9 mm Glock is valued at $460.
In a separate case, a 67-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1600 block of Duncan Road and stole his false teeth.
The value of the false teeth is listed at $500.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Vicky Kinder, 62, of the 100 block of Darr Street, Brookland, on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of James Street and West Nettleon Avenue. A search of her vehicle turned up 14 grams of meth. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone entered a residence under construction in the 5300 block of Reed Drive and damaged items. Three windows valued at $1,400, a carpet valued at $600 and five panels of Drywall valued at $1,500 were damaged.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2200 block of Una Street and stole items. Taken were a wallet valued at $100 and credit and debit cards.
Fat City Grill, 3721 E. Johnson Ave., reported Tuesday morning that a customer paid a bill with two counterfeit $100 bills.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that his vehicle was broken into in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive and items were stolen. Taken were a wallet valued at $40 and a debit and credit card.
