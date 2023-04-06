JONESBORO — A 57-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 900 block of Sandra Lane and stole a firearm and other items.
Taken were a 9 mm handgun valued at $350 and a box of ammunition.
In a separate case, a 57-year-old Brookland man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone stole tools and a trailer from his vehicle in the 10200 block of U.S. 49 in Brookland.
The total amount of the items taken is $7,500.
In other police reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the 400 block of North Bridge Street. The 2018 Kia Optima is valued at $20,000.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that someone entered her residence in the 4200 block of Clubhouse Drive and stole items. Taken were a $500 computer and a $1,000 iPhone.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that her 10-year-old granddaughter had been sexually abused. The names of the suspects and witnesses were not released by police.
Two vehicles in the 4300 block of Makala Lane were entered Tuesday and items stolen. Taken were a mailbox key from one vehicle and a $500 laptop computer from the second vehicle.
A 20-year-old Warren woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was entered in the 4200 block of Fonda Jo Drive. Stolen were $200 in cash, debit cards and a purse and wallet valued at $100.
