JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with a felony and misdemeanor Monday in Craighead County District Court.
Alfred Lee Brimlett, of the 100 block of Rogers Street, was charged after special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to issue the charges of theft by receiving of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Josh Wiiest, officers responded to the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue early Sunday morning about a loud party. They saw a male run and get into a vehicle. Officers spoke to the people in the vehicle and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Brimlett was sitting in the driver’s seat.
“Officers would locate a clear extended firearm magazine with a red rubber band on it. Officers asked Brimlett where the firearm was and he advised the driver door pocket. Officers did locate a 9 mm handgun with a red rubber band around the grip. Officers determined the firearm to be stolen,” according to the affidavit.
Halsey set Brimlett’s bond at $25,000. His next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Andre Dotson, 47, of Cincinnati, Ohio, with failure to report/comply with reporting conditions as a sex offender; released on $25,000 bond.
Uriah Jibas, 22, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and second-degree interference with an emergency communications device; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Tanner Bobbitt, 19, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, misdemeanor theft of property and disorderly conduct; $7,500 bond.
Jake Wilkins, 31, homeless, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Kataryna Jamroz, 33, of Dacula, Ga., with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Jeffery Schulz, 34, of Lawrenceville, Ga., with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Phillip Beebe, 40, homeless, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Corey Martin, 44, of Wynnewood, Okla., with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Jimmy Greer, 40, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $20,000 bond.
Carrisa Slaughter, 29, of Jonesboro, theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $1,500 bond.
