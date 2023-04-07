JONESBORO — More firearms are stolen from vehicles in the United States than any other source, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.
In 2020, Memphis led the country in the number of guns stolen from vehicles. The rate of gun thefts from cars in Memphis was 193.6 per 100,000 people, and the number of gun thefts from car incidents was 1,262, according to the study.
Little Rock ranked 11th in the country. In 2020, the rate of gun thefts from cars in Little Rock was 138.4 per 100,000 people, and the number of gun thefts from car incidents was 274.
In Jonesboro, Police Chief Rick Elliott said people should take their firearms inside at night or, at the very least, lock their vehicle and put the weapon where it can’t be seen.
He said he’s “been preaching this for more than 40 years.” He said gun safety needs promotion for young adults who become new gun owners.
He said thieves will target vehicles sporting stickers promoting the National Rifle Association or various gun manufacturers. Besides guns, thieves also steal other items from vehicles, Elliott said.
There have been at least 33 firearms reported stolen from vehicles since Jan. 1, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
According to FBI statistics, in 2021, there were 10,368 thefts from motor vehicle incidents reported in Arkansas by 285 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) data, and covers 96 percent of the total population.
The age ranges and number of break-ins reported were: 20-29, 3,210; 30-39, 2,537; 40-49, 1,843; 50-59, 1,362; 60-69, 811.
According to these numbers, the older the vehicle owner, the more likely they are to lock their vehicle’s doors.
Also in 2021, the FBI reported that the value of all stolen firearms in Arkansas was $84,383.
In a New York Times article last month, the proposed required use of lock boxes in vehicles to store a firearms in some cities has run into opposition from the NRA and other gun-support groups.
In Houston, the article said, where more than 4,400 guns were stolen from cars last year, the police have given away roughly 700 such boxes this year, according to Houston Police Sgt. Tracy Hicks, and have plans to give away 6,300 more.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety, “More specifically, states should pass gun safety laws requiring that guns be securely stored and not visible when left unattended in cars. States including California, Connecticut, and Oregon have already done so, and can serve as examples. ...
“Finally, policymakers, local leaders, law enforcement, educators, community members, and gun owners have a responsibility to build public awareness around the importance of, and best practices for, secure storage in cars, especially at a time when gun thefts from cars are at an all-time high, and carry the additional risk of fueling future violence.”
