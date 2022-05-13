JONESBORO — Jonesboro police investigated the report of gunshots being fired from a vehicle at about 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of School Street, according to a police report.
The report said the suspect, who wasn’t identified, fired multiple shots in the vicinity of a residence.
No arrest was made, according to the report.
In other police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that someone stole a firearm and other items from his residence in the 1400 block of Links Circle. Taken were a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and $145 in cash.
A 49-year-old Paragould man told police Thursday evening that a 29-year-old Jonesboro man made unauthorized purchases using his debit card in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. The purchases amounted to $1,036.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man said Thursday afternoon someone entered his vehicle in the 1400 block of East Nettleton Avenue, stole items and used his debit card to make purchases. Taken was $100 in cash and the purchases were made for at least $125.
Black Oak Gin, 212 S. Main St., Black Oak, told Craighead County deputies on Thursday afternoon a trailer was stolen at the business. The 2014 rice trailer is valued at $7,500.
