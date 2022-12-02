Guns, cameras stolen from home
JONESBORO — A 54- year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday that someone broke into his residence in the 1000 block of Ebbert Drive and stole a television, guns and camera equipment.
Stolen were a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber pump rifle, a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, a Colt double action pistol, a Polio Pester 32, a 30-30 rifle and a hammerless pistol.
The total value of the items is $2,750.
In other police reports:
An unknown suspect attempted to cash two forged check made out to the account of a farm equipment company Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Craighead Road 407, according to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office report. The amount of the checks totaled $34,000.
A 28-year-old Trumann woman told Jonesboro police Wednesday evening that someone tried to hot wire her Hyundai Tuscon in the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone forged a check in his name and cashed it for $7,000 at First Community Bank, 200 E. Neville Court.
A 32-year-old Bay man reported Wednesday morning that a 41-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at him in the 5100 block of Harrisburg Road.
The manager of Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Blvd., reported a commercial burglary Wednesday night with $3,100 stolen. A 39-year-old man was listed as a suspect.
A 37-year-old Bay woman told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night that someone broke a shop in the 400 block of Craighead Road 635, Bay. Taken were a television valued at $500, tools valued at $100 and a $200 small engine.
Brookland man charged with Gearhead thefts
JONESBORO — A Brookland man was arrested Nov. 22 after a police search of his home turned up $60,000 of stolen merchandise.
On Nov. 22, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and officers with the Brookland Police Department searched a home in Brookland as a result of an investigation that began at Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro, according to a release Thursday from JPD.
Store merchandise inventory clerk Christian Torres was found to be creating fraudulent orders and layaway documents under customers’ names and smuggling the items out the back door of the shop.
Included in the theft were numerous specialized bicycles, Oakley sunglasses, tires, and pricey packaging materials. Officers found multiple bikes in Torres’ garage packaged as if they were ready to be shipped. Torres also fabricated layaway documents and made multiple merchandise orders under clients names that they knew nothing about.
Stolen items recovered totaled almost $60,000. More than $40,000 of which was merchandise stolen from Gearhead and almost $20,000 of which was from property owned by Gearhead customers who had items in the store for various reasons.
All seized property was processed and returned to their owners.
Torres was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and charged with shoplifting, theft of $25,000 or more, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Judge Tommy Fowler set a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Torres was not listed on the CCDC inmate roster Thursday.
– Sun staff report
Plane crash in Batesville under investigation
BATESVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened Tuesday evening in Batesville.
The NTSB said Wednesday afternoon from the nation’s capital that they are investigating the crash but had few official details as of yet.
Later Wednesday, the FAA released a preliminary report on the crash. The FAA said the aircraft landed, went off the end of the runway and went through an airport fence.
There were two pilots and five passengers on board when the crash happened, the FAA said.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, along Highway 167. A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said troopers provided traffic control along the highway near the eastern edge of airport property.
Troopers worked to control southbound traffic as airport and local OES personnel secured the scene while awaiting instructions from the FAA.
The troopers were there for about four hours as crews worked at the scene, the spokesman said.
More details are expected to be released by the NTSB in the crash, officials said.
– Michael Wilkey
