JONESBORO — A 68-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday that someone stole two firearms and $12,000 in cash from his residence in the 1100 block of Freeman Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.

The guns – a .40-caliber black Ruger, valued at $400, and a 9 mm black Ruger, also valued at $400 – and cash are believed by the victim to have been stolen by a relative.