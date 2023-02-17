JONESBORO — A 68-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday that someone stole two firearms and $12,000 in cash from his residence in the 1100 block of Freeman Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The guns – a .40-caliber black Ruger, valued at $400, and a 9 mm black Ruger, also valued at $400 – and cash are believed by the victim to have been stolen by a relative.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday that two guitars were stolen from the 3100 block of Mead Drive. The total value of the electric guitars is listed at $1,731.
A 30-year-old man who lives in the 1200 block of Dana Street told police Wednesday afternoon that his credit card number was fraudulently used. The purchases were for $576.
A 76-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone used her identity to obtain a credit card from Bank of America, 2500 E. Highland Drive. A $9,000 charge was made to the account.
A 79-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that two checks were forged on his account with Centennial Bank, 211 E. Washington Ave. The total amount of the checks was for $13,134.80.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that two of her debit cards were stolen in the 300 block of Union Street.
