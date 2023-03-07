JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set bonds of $100,000 or more against four men Monday in three separate cases.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Gary Wilson, 37, of West Memphis, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, no proof of insurance and expired tags.
On Saturday afternoon, a Jonesboro police officer stopped Wilson’s vehicle at the intersection of Phillips Drive and South Caraway Road for having expired tags. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, an unloaded Bersa handgun, 26.5 grams of prepackaged marijuana, scales and several narcotic pills were found.
Fowler set Wilson’s bond at $150,000 and set an April 28 court date for Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge two Central Arkansas men with commercial burglary, breaking or entering a vault, safe or safety deposit box, second-degree criminal mischief, fleeing, resisting arrest and theft of $1,000 or less.
Billy Rideout, 49, of Alexander, and Omarese Humphrey, 39, of Little Rock, were charged after Jonesboro police said the pair broke into Vapor Maven, 1841 E. Highland Drive, at about midnight Monday. The two had already left, but a description of their vehicle was given and officers stopped the vehicle on Highland Drive.
Fowler set both men’s bonds at $100,000 and set an April 26 court date at Craighead County Circuit Court for the two.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Derek Compton, 34, of the 500 block of Brent Drive, after a victim said he forced entry into a residence and stole items. The victim said three firearms were stolen as well as cash and prescription medications.
Fowler charged Compton with three counts of theft by receiving of firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, criminal mischief and residential burglary.
Fowler set Compton’s bond at $100,000 and issued a no-contact order. His next court date is April 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
