JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler set bonds of $100,000 or more against four men Monday in three separate cases.

Fowler found probable cause to charge Gary Wilson, 37, of West Memphis, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, no proof of insurance and expired tags.