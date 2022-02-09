JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man and woman with several gun and drug charges.
Shadrack Ward, 38, and Shana Perry, 29, are both charged with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, being felons in possession of firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two were arrested together on Tuesday.
Boling set their bonds at $150,000 each.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Trista McIllwain, 23, of Fisher, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; recognizance bond.
Quenterius Finch, 26, of Blytheville, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance. Finch is out on bond from Georgia on a murder charge; $250,000 bond.
Malek Gilbert, 25, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license; $2,500 bond.
Sherry Stump, 64, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and abuse of an incapacitated adult. It’s alleged Stump stole $22,000 from the victim; $22,000 bond.
Jack Davlin, 35, of Brookland, with third-degree domestic battery; $3,500 bond.
Bobby Ray Clayton, 47, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; $5,000 bond.
William Davidson, 45, of Bono, with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Luis Jimenez, 37, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $150,000 bond.
Zachary Lawrence, 36, of Fisher, with second-degree forgery; $7,500 bond.
Tobias Williams, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
Benjamin Valeary, 28, of Jonesboro, with multiple failures to appear; total bond of $165,000.
Carolyn Walker, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Taran Duboise, 26, of Trumann, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $100,000 bond.
Taryn Anderson, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,000 bond.
Shanquwala Martin, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond.
