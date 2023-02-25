JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with gun and drug charges.
Police arrested Emmanuel Campbell, 19, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highland Drive and Harrisburg Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A search of Campbell’s vehicle turned up about 5 ounces of marijuana and a .40-caliber Glock and 9 mm Smith & Wesson handguns.
Boling charged Campbell with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and felony possession of marijuana.
Boling set Campbell’s bond at $50,000, which is less than the usual $150,000 bond Boling sets on simultaneous possession charges. He cited Campbell’s lack of criminal history for the reason.
Campbell’s next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Trenton Junyor, 23, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance.
Christopher Adamson, 31, of Brookland, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 22 grams; $50,000 bond.
Myles Armstrong, 31, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an instrument of crime; $25,000 bond.
Justin Bobbitt, 37, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and non-payment of fines; $1,500 bond.
Matthew Reece, 36, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Dorothy Mucherson, 40, of Jonesboro, with two counts of felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Amanda Brooks-Hart, 40, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations and possession of a prohibited weapon; $50,000 bond.
Briana Hughes, 31, of Brookland, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tonya Webster, 48, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $6,500 total bonds.
Courtney White, 29, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $25,000 bond.
