JONESBORO — On Thursday, Antonio Reggins, 33, was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for possession of cocaine less than two grams.
The resident of the 1000 block of Rains Street also was given a three-year suspended sentence for the Jan. 16, 2019, arrest.
On Friday, Reggins and Faith Burgess, 20, of Jonesboro, were both charged by District Judge David Boling with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug residence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Boling found probable cause to charge the pair after reading the probable cause affidavit, which said a probation search on Wednesday was conducted on a residence in the 1000 block of Rains Street.
There officers with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force found a cellophane bag containing 41 suspected fentanyl pills, bags containing small quantities of marijuana, 8.1 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun underneath the cushion of a chair in the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Reggins is also a felon and the residence is within 510 feet from the International Studies magnet school.
Boling set Reggins bond at $150,000 and Burgess’ bond at $50,000. Both are to appear at Craighead County Circuit Court on Feb. 17.
In a separate case, officers responded to a disturbance call Wednesday at the 1200 block of Stone Street. Lacey Justin Barber, 26, of the 600 block of Warner Avenue, was at the residence. Barber was wanted on an aggravated assault charge. A search of Barber turned up a 9 mm Glock and an AR-15 pistol, as well as pills and marijuana.
Boling found probable cause to charge Barber with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of marijuana. Boling set Barber’s bond at $50,000. His next court date is Feb. 17 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
In another case, a 9-year-old Brookland girl reported that a 40-year-old man who is known to her had raped her multiple times at a home in Brookland.
The man, Lazarus Darnell Robinson McMiller, denied the allegations.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a search warrant was obtained for the residence which officers conducted to corroborate the victim’s testimony.
Officers found clothing the girl described and collected it as evidence.
Boling found probable cause Friday to charge McMiller with rape of a person less than 14 years old and set his bond at $750,000. His next court date is Feb. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court. Boling issued a no-contact order between McMiller and the victim.
