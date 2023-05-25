JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro residents reported the theft of firearms in separate incidents Tuesday.
In one case, a woman said a lockbox containing a 9 mm handgun was stolen from her residence.
In the other case, a man reported that someone broke into his car while parked outside his home in the 1800 block of Links Circle and stole his AR-15 pistol. He said he had left the gun in the back seat.
Also Tuesday, police received a report that two people in the 900 block of Rosemond Avenue loaded two motorcycles into a motor home belonging to the homeowner and left.
The motorcycles were white Honda dirt bikes. The RV was cream colored with teal accents according to the report.
