JONESBORO — Two handguns were stolen from Jonesboro residents, according to Jonesboro police reports.
A 38-year-old man told police Wednesday night that someone entered his running vehicle and drove off from the 100 block of East Highland Drive. The 2011 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $10,000 and the 9 mm Taurus is valued at $300.
In a separate report, a 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning she was physically attacked and her handgun was stolen in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive.
The victim said her assailant is a 28-year-old man who hit her in the face and left a bloody lips. He stole her television valued at $350 and a .38-caliber handgun valued at $450.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole items in the 4500 block of East Highland Drive. Taken were a wallet containing credit and debit cards.
Police arrested a 22-year-old Pine Bluff man Wednesday afternoon after he fought with staff at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, 2712 E. Johnson Ave. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on a health technician and parole violation.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that a 49-year-old woman stole her vehicle and furniture from the 500 block of Freeman Street. Taken were a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer valued at $10,000 and clothes and furniture worth a total of $1,170.
