The Jonesboro Police Department received two reports over the weekend regarding stolen guns, one on Friday afternoon and one on Saturday morning.
A 76-year-old Jonesboro man reported on Friday that his limited edition Remington with gold trigger valued at $1,700 had been stolen from his home.
He reported that the gun had never been fired.
Also taken was a horse trailer valued at $5,700 and a pressure washer valued at $550.
Saturday morning, police received a report about a gun being stolen out of a vehicle. A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his black Hi Point 9MM, valued at $250, was taken from his vehicle. He reported that his daughter had borrowed his car and when she returned, the firearm was missing.
Police received a report on Sunday of a burglary at General Elextric Company with $1,200 worth of copper wire stolen sometime between Aug. 10 and 11. Damage to the fence and building was estimated at $1,700. Several other items were listed as taken or damaged, but no value estimates were included.
A 50-year-old man approached officers during a traffic stop on Saturday at Cedar Heights and Melrose and reported the theft of a 2008 Dodge Magnum, valued at $10,000.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported on Sunday that his vehicle was vandalized in the 5300 block of Apt Drive. According to the report a 24-year-old male suspect used a forklift to flip the vehicle.
A 55-year-old Trumann woman reported on Saturday that someone attempted to scam her. She said she was contacted by someone who wanted her to cash a check for $1,950 and buy items with the money.
Walmart on Highland Drive reported a shoplifting incident on Friday involving $1,264.69 worth of boys and girls clothing. The stolen goods were recovered.
A 30-year-old Trumann woman reported that her debit card had been stolen from her vehicle in the 300 block of Bowling Lane in Jonesboro on Friday. She reported $178.20 worth of fraudulent charges on the card.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported on Friday that someone forged a check on her bank account for $2,400.
