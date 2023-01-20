JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man found shot at about 3:21 a.m. Tuesday on Meadowbrook Drive has died from his injuries, according to Sally Smith, information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, died Thursday morning, Smith said Thursday afternoon
The shooting was the second of the year, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Odoms was found lying in a drive way with a gunshot wound to the head in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
Odoms had been listed in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital, according to Smith.
No one has been arrested in the murder, Smith said.
A 2012 Lincoln MKZ which was reported stolen from Bull’s Wholesale autos was found at the crime scene, according to a police report. Bob Peale, manager at Bull’s, said police told him he could pick up the vehicle Wednesday morning after it had been processed for evidence.
Officers rendered aid until fire and emergency medical technicians arrived on scene. The shooting is under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
No further details are available at this time. Information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone having information on this shooting is encouraged to call JPD at 870-935-5657.
