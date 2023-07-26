JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Tuesday morning that someone fired six gunshots at him at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Houghton Road.
The victim wasn’t injured, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old male who was driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
No arrest has been made.
In a separate incident, a 16-year-old boy told police Monday night that two teenagers pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him at a location that was masked by Jonesboro police.
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 200 block of Hickory Street and items were taken. Stolen were a wallet with cash inside and identification and a backpack.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1900 block of Winesap Road and stole property. Taken were $85 in cash and ear buds valued at $150. Damage to the vehicle is listed at $500.
Mir Tech, 3402 Willow Road, reported Monday afternoon that one of its checks, made out for $79,310, sent to one of its vendors was forged and cashed in North Carolina.
Wings to Go, 2536 Alexander Drive, reported to police Monday afternoon that 278.4 gallons of cooking oil was stolen. The oil was valued at $1,313.74. The suspect’s vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone used her credit card number to make purchases at Sam’s Club, 2405 S. Caraway Road. The charges amounted to $1,651.84.
A 31-year-old Brookland woman told police Monday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 2500 block of Duncan Road and stole items. Taken were a $700 iPhone, a wallet and a debit/credit card.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that he found a handgun in the roadway in the 3600 block of Blueridge Circle. The .380-caliber Glock is valued at $350.
