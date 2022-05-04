JONESBORO — A suspect fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle Tuesday night after following the victim to the intersection of Beverly Drive and Duncan Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
No one was injured.
Officer Logan Mason wrote in his report, “Upon my arrival I made contact with (the witness) and (the victims) who advised that they were driving near the intersection of Beverly Drive-Duncan Road and observed a red Chevrolet Impala that appeared to be at a stop. (The witness) advised that an unknown vehicle had pulled up to where (the victim) was parked and began to fire. “
According to the report, a bullet shattered the rear window, damaged the windshield and flattened the front driver’s side tire.
No arrests have been made.
In other JPD reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 5600 block of Hollow Creek Lane and took items. Stolen were a handgun bag, a magazine to a 9 mm and 200 rounds of ammunition with a total value of $100.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone stole his trailer in the intersection of West Parker Road and South Culberhouse Street. The trailer is valued at $20,000.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that someone stole her 2019 Dodge Journey, worth $20,000, from outside of her residence in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive. The vehicle was later recovered in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon someone forced their way into her residence in the 1900 block of Hester Street and stole items. Taken were a hydraulic styling chair valued at $2,400, a television valued at $700, 16 pairs of children’s shoes valued at $5,000, a laptop valued at $200 and a Playboy bunny lighter valued at $250.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke a window in her vehicle in the 600 block of Forest Park Drive and stole items. Taken were a $400 purse, a $200 Chromebook and $200 headphones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.