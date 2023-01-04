JONESBORO — A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday that someone fired several gunshots into her residence in the 300 block of East Allen Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim reported holes in the house and a glass mirror struck by a bullet.
The suspect was driving a white Ford Mustang, the report said.
In a separate report, Auto Express Credit, 3333 E. Nettleton Ave., reported Tuesday morning that three different vehicles had their ignition assemblies broken out, two different vehicles had windows or windshields broken out and one vehicle was stolen and left abandoned in a ditch.
The total amount of damage to the vehicles is listed at $4,300.
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of Craighead Road 307 on Tuesday morning after a theft that had occurred. A fuel pump from a Craighead County Road Department vehicle and 250 gallons of fuel were stolen at a total cost of $1,800.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday evening that someone broke into his residence in the 900 block of Craighead Forest Road and stole items. Taken were $250 in cash, women’s clothing, vacuum cleaners and a laundry basket.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday evening that someone entered her residence in the 3200 block of Strawfloor Drive and stole items. Taken were a computer valued at $1,200 and an amp and speakers valued at $1,000.
The owner of Auto King, 3700 Stadium Blvd., told police Tuesday morning that a couple came in on Dec. 23 to test drive a 1999 Ford F-150 truck and never returned it. The vehicle is value at $2,000.
A 38-year-old employee of the Arkansas State Highway Department told police Tuesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 3700 block of Medallion Drive and stole items. Taken were a state-issued Dell computer valued at $2,000 and a radio valued at $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.