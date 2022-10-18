JONESBORO — Three residences were struck by gunfire between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Jonesboro police reports.

In the first incident, a 65-year-old man who lives in the 1800 block of Self Circle told police an unknown suspect shot through the window of his residence at 10:08 p.m. Friday and the bullet lodged into the drywall. He estimated the damage from the bullet to be $300.