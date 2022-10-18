JONESBORO — Three residences were struck by gunfire between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Jonesboro police reports.
In the first incident, a 65-year-old man who lives in the 1800 block of Self Circle told police an unknown suspect shot through the window of his residence at 10:08 p.m. Friday and the bullet lodged into the drywall. He estimated the damage from the bullet to be $300.
In the second incident, a 57-year-old woman who lives in the 2400 block of Court Street told police at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday that someone fired off several gunshots.
The woman said one gunshot struck the exterior wall of the house.
In the last incident, a 40-year-old woman reported to police at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday that an unknown suspect fired a gunshot that struck her residence in the 3300 block of Race Street.
She said the bullet caused about $150 in damage to the siding and drywall of the residence.
No arrests have been made.
