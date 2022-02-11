JONESBORO — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro’s annual Souper Sunday fundraiser raised $21,500 this year with Native Brew Works winning the coveted ladle trophy.
Out of the 16 soups that were entered into the competition, the “Most Requested Soup” went to Native Brew Works for their Creamy Mexican Street Corn and Bacon Chowder with Cornbread.
At an award ceremony on Thursday, Micheal Sullivan, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, said, “The money raised will help finish construction on eight new Habitat homes in Jonesboro scheduled to be complete this year.”
These eight homes will complete the project for a housing development known as the Build Up for Phillip community that was started in 2017, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity’s annual Souper Sunday fundraiser looked a little different, but the impact from the funds raised remained the same.
The traditional Souper Sunday allowed participants to sample each donated soup and then vote for their favorite, however, this year participants picked up three 10-ounce soups to take home along with bread and other purchased baked goods. The restaurant that ran out of soup first was named the ‘Most Requested Soup’ winner.
“Canceling this fundraiser another year was not an option,” Sullivan said. “The need for affordable housing is in high demand and hosting fundraisers like Souper Sunday allows us to fulfill our mission of putting qualified families in a home they can call their own.”
This was the first-time that Native Brew Works had entered the competition, according to co-owner Heath Gammill, who said, “We were really surprised to win. It is such a great and meaningful event. We appreciate what Habitat for Humanity does for the community, and I was amazed at how much they raise.”
For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Souper Sunday, or the Build Up for Phillip project, visit www.JonesboroHabitat.com.
