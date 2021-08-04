JONESBORO — City council member Joe Hafner said he wanted evidence that a commercial rezoning proposal would harm property values for neighboring residents.
Hafner was responding Tuesday to arguments by Steve Floyd, a neighboring resident, that the proposal to rezone 3.56 acres at 5441 and 5443 Southwest Drive from C-4 neighborhood commercial to C-3 general commercial would be a detriment. A prospective buyer of the land has said he wants to construct commercial mini-storage buildings. The council voted to approve the measure, despite Floyd’s objection.
Floyd obtained the signatures of 17 residents, including himself, who objected to the proposal.
“I’m a former Realtor here in Jonesboro,” Floyd told the city council. “I just feel like this is really drastically going to affect everybody’s property value if mini-storages come in around this residential property.”
Hafner said that’s a common argument.
“As a former Realtor, have you seen instances of that, or is that just kind of a gut feeliing?” Hafner asked.
“There’s cases of it all over Jonesboro, I feel,” Floyd responded. “There’s instances right now in Valley View, commercial properties coming in and not taken care of.” He identified a couple of businesses that allow trash to blow off of their property.
As he prepared for the meeting, Hafner said he found a report from Brandon, Miss., where the local government asked a real estate appraiser to study whether homes that back up to or adjoin self-storage facilities sell for less than those homes that aren’t near such properties.
“And, I guess 70 percent of the cases of the homes that were looked at, the property values were not impacted negatively,” Hafner said. “They actually sold for more than the homes that did not back up to the facility. Like I said, I was just trying to get some concrete data instead of a gut feeling.”
Floyd said, “It is a gut feeling. But like I said, the property we already have down there, any time you have property that’s not being taken care of, it’s going to affect the property next to it.”
At Hafner’s request, Planning Director Derrel Smith explained that the developer of the storage units would have to adhere additional steps because of the property’s location in an overlay district designated to enhance the scenic quality of the city’s primary corridors.
The overlay district requires all new buildings to have exterior features of at least 80 percent brick, wood or stone.
“You’re going to have additional buffer requirements along the exteriors,” Smith said. “You’re going to have a 25-foot landscape buffer in the front, 10-foot on the sides and the rear. You’ll also have trees required along the front. A monument sign will be required, as far as signage, it can’t be more than 10 feet tall. Since it is adjacent to some commercial, there will also be additional buffer requirements, adjacent to commercial.”
The council also adopted ordinances that:
Rezone 0.23 acres at 3003 Kingsbury Drive, which also faces Red Wolf Boulevard, from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. Duyen Tran plans to replace an old house with a 1,900-square-foot building for a hair and nail salon business.
Place traffic signs at designated locations – including a stop sign on Huntington Avenue at Flint Street.
The council also heard the second reading of a proposal by John Stuckey to change the zoning of 11.53 acres at 6609 C.W. Post Road from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial. With the land located in a floodway, Stuckey proposes excavating subsurface materials for other properties he owns.
The council also approved 20 resolutions to place municipal liens on properties to recover the expense to code enforcement action, primarily mowing vacant lots.
