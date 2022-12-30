JONESBORO — A new tax that went into effect on Jan. 1 produced $4,809,754 toward construction of a new indoor sports complex through November, a report from Jonesboro’s finance office shows.
Jerry Morgan, chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission, predicted in early December, before November collections had been tallied, that revenue could grow to about $5,228,000 by the end of the year.
The largest single month collection was $571,885. November’s collections totaled $481,778.
Collections far exceed what city officials had anticipated. Before the Jonesboro City Council approved the new revenue source, officials had expected the 2 percent tax on prepared food to produce about $3.2 million in its first year.
Instead, the first year’s collection of the “hamburger tax” appear to be more than enough to pay for the land for the complex.
The commission has agreed to buy 32 acres on Race Street owned by Arkansas State University for $4 million, and will pay Arisa Health (Mid-South) $1.05 million for an adjacent 4-acre parcel.
Actual construction of the complex will likely exceed $50 million, which is expected to be financed through a bond issue.
The commission hopes to begin construction sometime in 2023 of a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex that would potentially include:
10 basketball courts, convertible to 20 volleyball or pickleball courts.
Two indoor artificial turf fields measuring 90-feet-by-180.
An indoor aquatics area with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating and a warmup pool with a splash pad.
A 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area that could include water slides, a lazy river pool and other features.
The land purchase is expected to be finalized in January.
The commission has also selected the Arkansas-based Crafton Tull engineering firm to design the project. City officials were still working to finalize a contract with the firm. A construction manager is also to be hired in the new year.
