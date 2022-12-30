JONESBORO — A new tax that went into effect on Jan. 1 produced $4,809,754 toward construction of a new indoor sports complex through November, a report from Jonesboro’s finance office shows.

Jerry Morgan, chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission, predicted in early December, before November collections had been tallied, that revenue could grow to about $5,228,000 by the end of the year.

