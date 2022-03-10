Hampton honored with Legend Among Us award

The Rev. Dr. Reginald Jeffery Hampton, a Newport native, was one of six individuals honored on Feb. 26 during the 7th Annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month.
Those honored received the 2022 Legend Among Us awards in Little Rock.
Others honored were State Sen. Stephanie Flowers, Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill, Trayce Parker, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington.
Hampton recounts that he was born in Newport, attended Newport Elementary School and Newport High School, and although he did not graduate from NHS, he is the product of a dozen colleges and universities.
He’s a minister, a businessman, an educator, and he was a candidate in the Republican Primary for Arkansas governor in 1970. Incumbent Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller won that primary, but was defeated by the Democratic nominee, Dale Bumpers, in the general election.
In 1980 Hampton received a Rockefeller Foundation Grant to study for an MBA, but his entrepreneurship began at a very early age in Newport selling pecans, working in cotton fields, selling bottles, picking strawberries, selling newspapers, or “whatever he could do to make a penny.” He said he purchased his first home at the age of 14.
Hampton was ordained a deacon in the A.M.E. Church at the age of 20, and became the youngest Presiding Elder in the A.M.E. Church at the age of 21.
In 1967 Hampton established the Arkansas Mirror newspaper out of Pine Bluff, and a year later he opened his own printing company, Hampton’s Publishing Company in Pine Bluff. He’s owned many businesses throughout the state, including an advertising and consultant company. He also established several Adult Educational Schools in the state, and served as president of Shorter College in North Little Rock.
In providing information in preparation of receiving his Legend Among Us award, Hampton shared his philosophy in life: “People of color should be actively involved in all phases of government. In a democratic society, the economic, the social day-to-day affairs of all people are tied into the practical political processes which govern all our lives – Civil Rights, Civil Privileges, Civil Responsibilities, they are all in the end a matter of practical politics.”
Dr. Hampton is married to Regina Stewart Hampton. His three children are Timothy Hampton, Dr. Jeffrey B. Hampton and Regina LeNora Hampton.
