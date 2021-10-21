JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday evening in the parking lot at Hijinx, 3702 Shelby Drive, and a handgun, ammunition and holster were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police said a Ruger 9 mm, two fully loaded magazine with mixed hollow-point and full metal jacket rounds and a magazine holster were taken. Total value of the items is $800.
In other police reports:
Jonesboro police arrested two people early Thursday after a traffic stop. Cheryl Stafford, 57, of 201 W. Forrest St., and Aaron Cooper, 58, of 79 Craighead Road 478, were being held Thursday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police that a 25-year-old Jonesboro man called him and threatened to “shoot up his house” on Tuesday in the 2000 block of Prescott Lane.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police when she arrived home at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday she found items missing from her residence in the 400 block of North Fisher Street. Stolen were a laptop computer, an electric kids motorcycle, a 50-inch flat-screen television, a hover board and an Aculus game. Total value of the items is $2,485.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her vehicle was stolen while she was sleeping in the 600 block of Bowling Lane. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra is valued at $19,000.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone entered her residence, stole numerous items and destroyed other items Tuesday in the 1700 block of Broadmoor Road. Stolen and damaged items were an Apple watch, valued at $300; a 65-inch flat-screen television, valued at $2,000; clothing that were ruined by bleach, valued at $2,000; multiple pairs of Air Jordan shoes, valued at $2,000; a PlayStation 4, valued at $400; a queen-size bed that was cut up and ruined with bleach, valued at $1,800; numerous windows shattered, multiple holes in Sheetrock and holes in doors, valued at $2,000.
A 35-year-old man reported Tuesday that his Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen more than three weeks ago. Police didn’t release any addresses in the incident.
A 30-year-old Bono woman told sheriff’s deputies that a generator was stolen Tuesday from JJ Auto Repair, 8322 Arkansas 18 in Lake City. The generator is valued at $2,000.
