JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun in the 5100 block of Prospector Drive.
The handgun is a .45-caliber Glock valued at $850, according to a police report.
In other police reports:
A 67-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she received a call and was told by a male that if she sent money to an address, she would be entered into a sweepstake. The woman was conned out of $8,600.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his residence Monday morning and caused $600 in damage in the 2600 block of Glenn Place.
Kum & Go, 680 Southwest Drive, told police someone tried to pay for gas with counterfeit $20 bills on Monday morning. Eight of the bills were collected, according to the police report.
Gillis Inc., 1335 E. Parker Road, reported Monday morning that a Bobcat Loader was stolen from 3102 Gillis Drive. The Bobcat’s value is listed as $25,000.
Game X Change, 2221 S. Caraway Road, reported that someone broke out the glass window and stole multiple items with a value totaling $1,605.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that her vehicle was broken into and several items were taken in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive. The value of the items is listed at $440.
Winn Lake Furniture and Appliances, 2703 Paula Drive, that a washer and dryer were stolen Monday morning. The items’ value is listed at $1,670.
Police arrested Jonathan Sykes, 23, of 401 N. Bernis St., Brookland, and Cody McGee, 30, of 2530 W. Broadway Ave., Forrest City, after a traffic stop Friday night in the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. The pair were held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and several traffic violations.
Syngenta Seed Co., 778 Craighead Road 680, Bay, reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning that an ALUM-Line trailer was stolen from the business between Thursday and Monday. The trailer is value at $14,000.
