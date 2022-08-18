JONESBORO — A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that his residence was broken into in the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue and items were stolen.
Taken were a 9 mm Canik handgun valued at $500 and a Vizio television.
Damage to a door was listed at $400.
In a separate case, a 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday night that his 9 mm Glock was stolen from his sister’s house in the 1500 block of Monica Street. The handgun is valued at $500.
In other police reports:
A 48-year-old Lake City man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon two containers holding 500 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the 700 block of Craighead Road 955. The fuel is valued at $2,500.
A 34-year-old Caraway man reported Tuesday evening to deputies that electric cables for a grain bin were stolen from the 1800 block of Craighead Road 855. The cables are valued at $4,000.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that a check of his was forged in the 2700 block of East Highland Drive. The check was for $427.13.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that a man held a gun on her and told her to tell the police everything was OK in the 4000 block of East Nettleton Avenue.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that a 36-year-old man set fire to her residence in the 500 block of North Main Street. According to the police report, the back porch and bedroom were completely destroyed as was the kitchen. Damage was listed at $30,000.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Tuesday morning that someone stole credit cards from her residence in the 300 block of Melrose Street. The victim said $3,780 was charged to her accounts.
Police arrested Mycheal Garrett, 35, of the 4200 block of Sydney Cove, and Marsha Jo Staggs, 44, of the 3100 block of Meador Drive, early Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Melrose Street. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Devonn McKenzie, 50, homeless, Wednesday morning after a call from a woman in the 600 block of East Johnson Avenue. McKenzie is being held on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Angela K. Tate, 46, of the 1200 block of Huntington Avenue, Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Maple and North Church streets. She is being held on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive and attempted to start it. Damage to the vehicle is listed at $500.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man said someone entered his vehicle in the 1600 block of Westwood Drive and stole his wallet and credit cards.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into her residence and damaged her door and a television.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night he was given a counterfeit $100 bill in the 600 block of Statford Drive.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle and stole a wallet and checkbook in the 1200 block of Fallwood Circle.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning someone broke into his residence in the 1500 block of Kathleen Street and stole items. Taken were Jordan sneakers valued at $2,000 and Adidas outfits valued at $1,000.
