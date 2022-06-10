JONESBORO — A 69-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 2100 block of Cherry Hill Cove and stole four handguns from his gun safe.
The total value for the guns is listed at $1,629.
In other police reports:
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday evening that his residence in the 400 block of North Fisher Street was broken into and items were stolen. Taken were two nail guns valued at $300 and $1,400 in cash.
Sun Belt Rentals, 4622 Stadium Blvd., reported Thursday morning that a rented trailer wasn’t returned. The trailer is valued at $6,719.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that someone entered his residence in the 400 block of North Fisher Street and stole items. Taken were a massaging neck wrap valued at $50, DVDs valued at $5 and $8 in change.
Brittney Pate, 29, of Lake City, was arrested Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Bernard Street and East Highland Drive. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug.
A 51-year-old Brookland man reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning that his vehicle was entered in the 400 block of Craighead Road 706 and items were taken. Stolen were tools and ladders valued at a total of $1,110.
A Leachville man reported to deputies on Thursday afternoon that a 2012 John Deere Gator side by side was stolen from the 700 block of Craighead Road 538. The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
