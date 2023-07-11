HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man is appealing his conviction last month on rape charges in Poinsett County.
Meanwhile, a federal magistrate judge on Monday issued an order to ensure that Christopher McDermott, 38, is kept in custody to answer to a federal child pornography indictment.
A Poinsett County Circuit Court jury on June 21 found McDermott guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency with a child.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each rape count, 20 years on each count of second-degree sexual assault and six years for sexual indecency with a child. Judge Pam Honeycutt ruled that McDermott would serve the sentencing concurrently, meaning a maximum sentence of 40 years.
McDermott was arrested in February after Harrisburg police received a report that McDermott had sexually assaulted a female victim on numerous occasions from the time she was in the fifth grade through the seventh grade.
In U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, a grand jury indicted McDermott on charges that McDermott had knowingly received “visual depiction involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and the visual depiction is of such conduct.”
McDermott is scheduled to stand trial on the federal indictment in May 2024.
Joe Barrett, McDermott’s public defender, filed the notice of appeal to the Arkansas Court of Appeals, citing Honeycutt’s order following the trial. In that order, it was noted that McDermott’s attorneys had sought a mistrial on the sentencing phase of the case because a witness had made a specific sentencing request while testifying.
Federal Magistrate Judge Joe V. Volpe said in Monday’s order that wherever McDermott is being held he is to have access to his attorneys in the federal case.
McDermott remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center, awaiting transfer to a state prison.
