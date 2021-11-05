HARRISBURG — Gary D. Mann, 65, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of possessing or viewing child pornography and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a press release from the 2nd Judicial Prosecutor’s Office.
The conviction resulted from a 2021 investigation that began when an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator in Little Rock reported that someone in Harrisburg had shared more than 100 images of child pornography via a Peer-to-Peer network.
Sgt. Gary Shackelford, then of the Jonesboro Police Department, obtained a search warrant for Mann’s residence. And in a post-Miranda statement, Mann admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography.
Jessica Thomason, deputy prosecuting attorney, thanked Shackelford and the Jonesboro Police Department, and stated: “The safety of our children has to be a priority. Holding people like Mr. Mann accountable is a step in the right direction.”
