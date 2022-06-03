HARRISBURG
Although Joe Lacy is the definition of a self-made man as he is founding owner of a successful construction company and has made an impact on his community, you will not hear him brag about himself as he remains a humble family man with a heart of gold.
Born in Wynne, Joe is the son of Harold Lacy, who was a residential contractor before he passed away, and Susie Lacy, who has been the deli manager at Food Giant for many years.
Lacy said modestly that he really just tries to help his community because Harrisburg is his home.
He graduated from Harrisburg High School and after the encouragement of people like his high school principal, Danny Sample, who would move on to become the school’s superintendent, he started Lacy’s Welding and Construction in 1998 at 21-years-old.
“He had a lot of belief in me,” Joe said, noting one of the keys to his success was the people who believed in him, such as his loving family.
He and his wife, Rachel Lacy, have been married for 15 years and have two sons, Hayden Creecy and Noah Lacy.
Rachel is a stay at home mom who is very active in the community. Originally from Manila, Rachel is the daughter of Charlie Stahr, who was the owner of Stahr Pharmacy in Manila.
In January, Hayden added to the Lacy family when married his wife, Chloe Creecy.
In addition to helping his community, hunting and fishing are favorite pastimes for Joe, and he is proud of his children who seem to have taken after him.
Hayden, at 20-years-old, already serves his community, as a firefighter for the Jonesboro Fire Department.
While Noah, who is an eighth-grader at Harrisburg Junior High School, came in third place at state in the Big Buck Classic this past year.
“I was the poor kid growing up,” Lacy said, noting that experience taught him to care about people and appreciate others.
“I am thankful to my loyal customers,” he said. “They have been really supportive.”
Although he built his business on his own, he admits that the first four or five years were tough.
“I struggled until until things were doing better,” he sighed. “But I never took out any loans.”
“After things got to doing better, we wanted to help others less fortunate, so we donate money back to the community,” he said.
Lacy gives to back to the community as much as he can. For example, he is known for giving to the schools, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, fire departments and city and county police departments throughout the year, as well as giving to churches at Christmas and for church camps.
He also has organized a Christmas treasure hunt for the last eight to 10 years, known as Lacy’s Welding Christmas Treasure Hunt. It starts a day or two after Thanksgiving and is always a big hit, Joe said.
During the hunt Lacy will give out $3,000 to $5,000 in gift cards.
The hunt stays within the Harrisburg city limits, but is open to everyone.
Lacy hides three by three-inch tags, which he hand makes himself out of metal, wood or plastic.
Each tag is worth a different amount and ranges between $1,000 and $2000 apiece.
He then has the clues posted on the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
“It makes you cry to see people get so excited,” he smiled thinking back to a family that used the gift card to buy things they needed such as food. “People really appreciate it every year, which makes you feel good to be able to help.”
“No one knows the locations of the tags but me,” Lacy laughed. He said he doesn’t even tell his family, who are also not eligible to win.
Lacy also does something else unique at Christmas time, as a Christmas present to his tenants, he gives free rent in December on his seven rental properties.
Like Joe, Rachel loves to support and help their community too.
Perhaps all their good deeds are reason why Joe and Rachel were chosen for the Outstanding Citizen Award in 2017 by the Harrisburg Rotary Club, the Grand Marshall of the Harrisburg Christmas Parade in 2018 by the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce and to receive the Key to the City of Harrisburg in 2021.
“We love our community and the people in our town, ” Lacy said. “We try to help as many as we can in the city, the county and at the school.”
“I just want to thank the Lord for everything, especially my family,” Lacy said. “He is where all our blessings come from.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.