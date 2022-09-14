As harvest season is getting under way in Craighead County, Extension Economist Scott Stiles said the prognosis is not nearly as bad as it could have been.
“The year’s been a mixed bag,” Stile said, noting historical highs for input costs such as fuel. “Growers spent a lot of money on the crop. People knew it was going to be an expensive year, and the fact that it turned out to be so dry was a surprise so having to water so much was an added expense.”
He said while the heat and drought in June and July contributed to the negative side, U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions of high market prices offer some hope for producers.
“The good side is we are looking at some favorable commodity prices,” he said. “Cotton and rice prices … the USDA expects them to be record highs. Corn and soybean prices won’t be record highs, but as high as we’ve seen since 2012 … so close to record and the best we’ve seen in the past decade at least.
Extension Staff Chairman Branon Thiesse said the crops in the county are looking like they will offer average yields, which is good news in a year with a drought.
“Some of the corn yields have probably been affected some,” he said, noting that crop went through the heat when pollinating. “It just depends on how well the stuff was watered. That month there kept any hopes of a bumper crop out of the picture, but for the most part, it could have been a lot worse.”
He said when the rain finally did come, it made a big difference for are farmers.
“That first inch and a half of rain saved a bunch of people,” he said. “Then we got another 4 or 5 inches, slow, and that was a life-saver. Usually it comes all at once and runs off, but that was stretched over several days so we didn’t lose a lot to runoff.
Thiesse said the county’s corn harvest is about three-quarters done, and rice harvest is under way with about 10 percent of that crop harvested.
Craighead County has 50,276 acres of rice planted this year, and 40,365 acres of corn.
Harvest of soybeans, which is the county’s largest crop at 98,480 acres, should begin soon.
The second leading crop for the county is cotton with 83,594 acres planted. Rounding out the acreage is peanuts at 9,072 acres.
“A few beans will be harvested in the next week or two,” Thiesse said. “Cotton and peanuts will be a bit later.”
