As harvest season is getting under way in Craighead County, Extension Economist Scott Stiles said the prognosis is not nearly as bad as it could have been.

“The year’s been a mixed bag,” Stile said, noting historical highs for input costs such as fuel. “Growers spent a lot of money on the crop. People knew it was going to be an expensive year, and the fact that it turned out to be so dry was a surprise so having to water so much was an added expense.”