JONESBORO — Residents of the Barrington Circle area, off Woodsprings Road, have reported that some people are throwing anti-Semitic literature in their yards.
According to Facebook video posted by Daya Seymore Shipman, a silver van can be seen pulling next to her yard at about 8 p.m. Monday and stopping behind a bush momentarily.
Most of the houses in her neighborhood also had materials thrown in their yards, Shipman said.
Shipman said she sent the video and the material thrown into her yard to Police Chief Rick Elliott.
She said Wednesday a friend who doesn’t live in the neighborhood told her she had material such as that placed in her mailbox this week.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Wednesday that most of the complaints are on social media.
“As mentioned last night, no official police report has been filed at this time” Smith said.
On Wednesday, Elliott and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver issued a joint statement about the incidents:
“Our Police Department has received numerous calls about anti-Semitic propaganda, including flyers left in residents’ yards and hate speech spread online. Hate is hate is hate, and we not only don’t condone it, we condemn it, as we do all forms of racism. Those who would seek to sew division in our City do not care about Jonesboro, and this type of behavior does no good for anyone. Only together are we all One Jonesboro.”
A website listed on one of the items contains anti-Jewish propaganda, anti-LGBTQIA community, anti-COVID-19 vaccine and discredited conspiracy theory videos.
