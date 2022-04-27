JONESBORO — As coronavirus infections ticked up slightly during the past couple of weeks across Arkansas, Greene County, for its population, has stood out, ranking second only to Pulaski County last week in new infections.
Then, on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 44 Greene County residents were newly-infected, compared to 28 in Pulaski County.
On Wednesday, with 161 new cases statewide, Greene County reported 13, ranking third in the state. Pulaski County had 24 followed by Benton County in northwest Arkansas with 19. Craighead County had six new cases Tuesday and another six on Wednesday.
State and local health officials are looking for reasons for the higher number of infections in Greene County.
“We haven’t found a specific explanation for the rise in cases in Greene County, but we are continuing to look into it, said Danyelle McNeill, public information officer, for the health department’s Office of Health Communications.
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Infection Control and Employee Health teams report and track positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County and surrounding areas. Dr. Callie Talley, the team’s director, confirmed that there has been a significant increase in positive cases in Greene County.
“We are working with the Greene County and Arkansas Health departments to determine the epicenter of this current outbreak,” Talley said in a statement to The Sun. “While the uptick is certainly concerning, we are not seeing a rapid increase of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, outpatient COVID-19 visits or hospital staff out with COVID-19. AMMC will continue monitoring data and working with local health units.”
The number of active cases statewide grew to 1,367 Wednesday. Greene County was reported to have 119 active cases Wednesday, compared to 71 on April 19. Craighead County had 57 active cases Wednesday.
U.S. cases are far lower than they were in recent months, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. However, health officials are keeping a close eye as highly contagious variants continue to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases have risen about 25 percent in the past week.
The CDC estimated Tuesday that three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the virus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections.
The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.
For Americans of all ages, about 34 percent had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58 percent did.
