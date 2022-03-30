JONESBORO — As Arkansas coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, the federal government has given some people an option to help keep the numbers low.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported just 97 new cases on Wednesday, compared to 249 the previous Wednesday. Only a handful of those cases were in Northeast Arkansas.
The state recorded seven deaths, including one Clay County resident, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic reached Arkansas two years ago to 11,218.
Active cases declined by 47 to 1,187.
COVID-related hospitalizations also declined by three statewide to 119. Of those 26 were on ventilators, unchanged from Tuesday. Hospitalizations in Northeast Arkansas were unchanged at 12 with two on ventilators.
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for another shot for anyone 50 and older, who can get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as he received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have enough supply to give booster shots, but if Congress fails to act we won’t have the supplies we need this Fall,” Biden warned, noting the possibility that regulators will approve a fourth shot for all Americans.
Representatives of NEA Baptist Clinic and St. Bernards Health Care said the area has an adequate supply of the vaccine for anyone eligible to receive it.
“Now, they’re so widely available, that we don’t have to do anything special to try to create access for that,” said Ty Jones of NEA Baptist, adding that the shots are still available at no cost to the patient. “We just make those open to our patients as they see the need.”
At St. Bernards, spokesman Mitchell Nail said, “We are continuing to provide them at our urgent care, our first care, primary care doctors, as well as our internal medicine resident clinics.”
Nail also pointed out that the Arkansas Department of Health will likely continue to offer vaccines at no charge, even if Congress doesn’t appropriate additional funding.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 3 new cases, 62 other active cases.
Greene – 1 new case, 11 other active cases.
Lawrence – 1 new case, 10 other active cases..
Poinsett – 0 new cased, 9 other active cases.
Mississippi – 0 new cases, 37 other active cases.
Jackson – 3 new cases, 26 other active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 5 other active cases.
Cross – 0 new cases, 2 active cases.
Clay – 0 new cases, 5 active cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
