NEWPORT — As a hearing in a capital murder case approaches, defense lawyers are seeking to ban the death penalty and to throw out a confession.
Quake Lewellyn, 29, of Jonesboro is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, rape and abuse of a corpse. He’s accused of killing Sydney Sutherland, a 24-year-old nurse from Tuckerman in August 2020.
His trial was moved from Jackson County to Lawrence County because of “the extensive publicity and media interest this case has attracted.” No actual trial date has been set. However, a pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. Monday in Newport.
Defense attorneys William O. “Bill” James and Jeff Rosensweig, both of Little Rock, argued in a document last week that the death penalty should be taken off the table because the criminal information filed by prosecutors “is an insufficient basis on which the State may seek the death penalty.”
Henry Boyce was the prosecutor for the 3rd Judicial District when the charges were filed. Ryan Cooper succeeded him after Boyce was elected a district judge.
James and Rosensweig cited three U.S. Supreme Court decisions to back up their argument. Cooper said in a response filed Tuesday that he’s willing to amend the charging information to include the aggravating circumstances that call for the death penalty, “notably that the capital murder was committed in an especially depraved manner indicating the defendant relished the murder, evidencing debasement and perversion, and showing an indifference to the suffering of the victim and evidencing a sense of pleasure in committing the murder.”
Also during Monday’s hearing defense attorneys want prosecutors to prove that a confession Lewellyn reportedly made to investigators was voluntary.
The motion to suppress the statement said Lewellyn was interrogated three times on Aug. 21, 2020, and “certain statements were taken from him.”
“Statements arising from custodial interrogation are presumed to be involuntary,” James and Rosensweig contend. “The burden is on the State to prove that a defendant knowingly and intelligently waived his privilege against self-incrimination and his right to an attorney, and that he voluntarily made the statement.”
Among other requests the defense attorneys have made is providing access to physical evidence in the state’s possession so that the evidence can be independently tested.
Court documents show Lewellyn told a mental health professional that he struck the woman with his truck while checking wells in the area.
Though he was “scared and afraid,” he then loaded Sutherland’s body into the tailgate of his truck and drove her to a rice field, where he planned to bury her, according to reports. Lewellyn confessed to “trying to mess with her” before burying her.
The victim’s iPhone was found in a field along Jackson 41 Road South. Sutherland’s body was found yards away from where Lewellyn’s phone pinged following a two-day search by law enforcement and hundreds of community volunteers, a document states.
