JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss 13 proposed changes in Jonesboro’s zoning code.
Among the changes would be relaxed restrictions on accessory buildings in single family residential zones, permitting people other than family members to live in the smaller dwellings.
The proposal would also permit more residential options in commercial zones, changes in commercial and residential signage, reduced numbers of required parking spaces and provisions for bicycle parking.
The commission will take up regular business at 5:30 p.m., including potentially recommending approval of the proposed changes in the zoning code. The city council would make the final decision.
The commission will review plans for a new 29.7-acre residential subdivision west of North Church Street which will be called Waterview Meadow. The city council agreed in January to rezone the farm property from R-1 single family residential to PDR, planned unit development. The plan is for 110 housing units west of Bettie Drive and north of French Street.
Jimmy Overton of Terra Verde LLC of Little Rock is the developer.
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider a request from Lendermen Investments, LLC, owner of Jonesboro Tool & Die, to waive the requirement to construct a sidewalk at 2400 Industrial Drive.
Brandon Wood, a consulting engineer for the company, said in a letter that a stormwater drainage ditch runs along Industrial Drive, which has no curb or guttering. He proposes a $20,985.75 payment to the city’s sidewalk construction fund in lieu of construction.
The meeting will be held in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
