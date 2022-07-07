JONESBORO — The prolonged heat is resulting in record-setting electric consumption.
City Water and Light recorded a record peak demand of 406.4 megawatts on Wednesday, a record that was expected to be broken before week’s end, spokesman Slade Mitchell said. The previous record was 403 MW on Aug. 3, 2011. Demand hit 402 MW during an earlier hot spell June 22, according to CWL.
“Thankfully, our system has performed well,” Mitchell told The Sun Thursday. “System wide, our substation transformers have remained roughly one half to two thirds loaded, leaving us flexibility to shift load around if needed.”
Mitchell also pointed to recent system improvements that have been made to the transmission system in southwestern Jonesboro for strengthening system reliability.
As the week began, the regional operator of the electric grid issued advisories advising utilities there would be a possibility of reliability issues.
“Thankfully, this messaging did not advance and instead expired on the evening of July 5th,” Mitchell said
Marti Lynn Hooks, communications coordinator for Craighead Electric, also reported high amounts of energy use this week.
“With the continuous high temperatures across our service territory, Craighead Electric is encouraging our members to be mindful of their power use,” Hooks said. “Craighead Electric’s average summer peak is typically around 135 MW, and we are currently seeing peaks as high as 160 MW. Examples of ways you can help ‘Beat the Peak’ is by increasing your thermostat a couple degrees, turning the lights off in empty rooms and postponing chores like laundry and dishes until after the sun sets.”
Measuring peak demand helps utilities plan for future power needs.
Entergy Arkansas also offers advice to consumers.
When there is a big difference between inside and outside temperatures, it takes more energy to maintain a pleasant climate in the home,” said Brandi Hinkle, communications specialist.
Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Keep your cool and save money with these easy tips from Entergy Arkansas:
Make sure the air coming into your home is clean and healthy. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing. You can also get your A/C inspected to make sure your system is leak-free and operating as efficiently as possible. Entergy Arkansas customers can get incentives with a tune-up through the Entergy Solutions program – entergy-arkansas.com/energy_efficiency.
Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as 3 percent. If you crank down the AC to a cooler 72 degrees, you’ve already increased your bill by 18 percent.
Buy a programmable thermostat. As energy use rises, costs also rise. A programmable thermostat can help you manage those costs when you are away, whether for the day or on an extended vacation. (Get up to a $100 incentive on select advanced smart thermostats through r Entergy Solutions programs.)
Use fans to cool off, but remember – fans cool people, not rooms. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air, which helps you feel several degrees cooler. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. To save more energy, be sure to turn all fans off when you leave the room.
Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.
Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.
Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com to learn when you use the most energy. The usage and cost tool can compare your usage history by month, day and hour.
Visit entergy.com/savemoney to access a variety of energy-saving tips and calculators that will help you determine the best cost-cutting scenarios to suit your needs.
Entergy Arkansas helps low-income, disabled and elderly customers through its customer-assistance fund, The Power to Care, which is funded by its employees, customers and shareholders, to help elderly and disabled customers with their bills.
In addition to The Power to Care, bill-payment assistance also is available through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
