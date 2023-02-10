JONESBORO — After Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, many Jonesboro areas saw flash flooding as water quickly rose.
There were several streets closed and under water across town with reports of vehicles off the road, including in the 3500 Block of Race Street and 2200 Block of South Caraway Road.
Director of Emergency Management for Craighead County Anthony Coy said on Thursday morning that flash-flood waters had caused a few problems around Jonesboro, but the water had (at that time) already receded throughout much of the city.
“We had more flooding than normal due to the already high water saturation,” Coy stated, noting that the ground was already saturated after the ice last week, which caused the water to rise quickly.
According to Coy flash flooding was experienced all across town and the expected places through the county.
However by Thursday morning, he said he didn’t believe there were any flooded roads left within the city limits, although (in the county) County Road 912 near Rogers Chapel Road, which is northeast of town, still had some flooding and was still blocked at one end at that time.
Coy stated that there had been no reports of water in homes yet, however he also noted that areas southeast of Jonesboro, along Hwy. 1, had gotten quite a bit of rain.
“We were fortunate,” Coy said.
“We got a lot of rain, but the break between down pours helped quite a bit and we are still in good shape,” he said, noting that the rain that fell later in the evening didn’t do as much damage since the waters had some time to drain in between the showers.
According to the NOAA website on Thursday, Jonesboro had received 2.94 inches of rainfall on Wednesday.
Coy said, when roads are flooded, people should remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown.”
“Don’t drive through water that is over the roadways,” he stated, noting that there were a few instances of vehicles missing the roads because they couldn’t see them.
JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said on Thursday that they had 14 reports of vehicle accidents within the Jonesboro city limits, however she could not verify if they were all caused by the weather.
The 911 Dispatch had also stated on Wednesday that traffic signals were out and traffic units were assisting at the lights in the areas of Main Street, Highland Drive, Southwest Drive and Caraway Road, however the lights were quickly restored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.