JONESBORO — The new year got off to a wet start as road crews were hard at work on Tuesday after Monday’s heavy rains caused havoc across Northeast Arkansas, from clogged drains to washed out culverts and bridges along flooded roads.
Although some counties got more damage then others, Clay, Greene and Lawrence counties seemed to get the majority of the damage in NEA.
Clay County Judge Mike Patterson said on Tuesday that they had significant flooding in Clay County.
“We had to evacuate several people in Piggott,” Patterson said, noting that they had to cancel classes at Piggott School on Tuesday as well.
Rector and Corning also had several flooded streets, he said.
“We got lucky. We have bridges and tiles that have washed out,” Patterson noted. “Plus one and a half miles of road that is completely flooded between Highways 119 and 139 (near Rector).”
“Rector and Corning had several flood streets,” he continued, noting that the first thing on the agenda is to get the roads fixed as there are several miles of gravel roads that will need work, in addition to bridge and tile repair.
“I’m 68-years-old and I saw places so flooded that it was unreal. I have never never seen it so high,” Patterson said.
“We’re lucky that it wasn’t worse. We had people who couldn’t get out of their homes,” he said, recalling one couple who had to be rescued with a backhoe.
According to Patterson, there was several feet of water in some homes, but luckily no one got hurt.
“I am very thankful to all the first responders, sheriff officers and volunteers that worked throughout the night,” Patterson said. “We also had a church that paid for people to stay in a hotel, so people went from their homes to the fire department to a hotel.”
“The volunteers really helped,” he reiterated. “The water came up faster then I have ever seen it and it took the combination of everybody.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website, the city of St. Francis in Clay received 5.5 inches overnight and Corning received 2.7 inches.
Greene County also received significant damage to between 25 to 30 of the area’s roadways, according to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon.
“We received 4-6 inches over just a few hours,” he said, noting that there were several washouts on county roads and across the county, causing the closure of Greene Road 419 overnight, which was almost back open by Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve had excavators and road graders out fixing the roads all morning,” McMillon said. “It was a challenge, but we have fared well.”
Although McMillon didn’t note much damage, Paragould police told the Paragould Daily Press that the heavy rains caused authorities to evacuate people out of their homes by boat on Gavin Drive, Stacy Drive and First Street, but no one was hurt.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said the flooding caused some issues, but the work along the Pruett’s Chapel and Register Estates areas of town to alleviate flooding over the past year or so has helped.
Agee said that there was a report of one area of the town receiving about four inches of rain Monday.
In Lawrence County, Judge Gary Barnhill said that they had received about 4-5 inches of rain as well.
“We had a lot of roads underwater and several roads washed out and a few closed roads but nothing major,” he stated. “We are working on them now.”
He also said that there were no rescues.
According to a report by The Times Dispatch, several streets were flooded in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie, including the intersection at Main and Hwy. 67B in front of the Lawrence County Courthouse, old Pocahontas Road, Midway Road, Texas Street and Free Street.
Ashlock Tire Service in Walnut Ridge was one of several businesses that sustained flooding Monday night.
According to owner Toby Spradlin, 12.5 inches of rainwater was standing in the store and garage during the flooding. The last time the store flooded, only four inches of rainwater had made it inside the building.
Craighead, Cross, Jackson and Randolph Counties also received some minor damages.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said that the Cache River was flooding around the the Cash and Egypt areas as usual with some debris to be cleaned up near the Big Creek Bridge on Highway 214.
Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips noted about the same as the Cache River seemed to be causing a few issues for the Pennington Community along Highway 37 North near Amagon.
“The Cache River always has an impact but everything is okay,” Phillips said. “We were very blessed it ran off pretty quickly. Once the ditches empty, we’ll be okay.”
Cross County Judge Lynn Blake noted a washout around a bridge on County Road 114, but said that was really the only damage reported at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.