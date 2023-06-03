230603-JS-summer-slide-photo-nz

“Auntie” Ciera Pfifer tells three-year-old Rylieh Wilson and seven-year-old Morgan Bells about the interactive animal calls at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro during their visit on Friday afternoon. Pfifer said she was trying to find something fun for her nieces, including 12-year-old Kamira Whitson (not pictured), that was out of the heat, so she decided to bring them somewhere they could learn, have fun and stay cool.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — As kids kick back for summer, parents have to beware of the summer slide as they strive to help children maintain their educational progress.

Luckily, there are several ways to keep children’s brains active over the summer from attending summer youth camps at their local church or school, to reading at the public library or visiting historic parks to taking a class at the nature center.