JONESBORO — As kids kick back for summer, parents have to beware of the summer slide as they strive to help children maintain their educational progress.
Luckily, there are several ways to keep children’s brains active over the summer from attending summer youth camps at their local church or school, to reading at the public library or visiting historic parks to taking a class at the nature center.
Brookland School District Supt. Brett Bunch said the summer slide is real and especially impacts students in high poverty situations.
“We have a summer program for kids here in Brookland, and I think several of the other districts in the area also have summer programs,” Bunch said.
He suggested that kids go to their public library or become involved in enrichment programs over the summer if possible.
“Reading in the summer months makes a huge difference for kids,” he stated. “If they can keep up or advance their reading skills they make up a great deal of potential loss.”
He also noted that many community centers will help provide programs and have computers for kids to go online and do learning programs that will keep them from regressing.
“Parents or guardians are the best partners a school can have to help keep their kids on track,” Bunch said.
“I’m not talking about keeping their kids from enjoying summer, kids have to have fun, I’m talking about encouraging them to read during their summer break,” he continued. “If you can take them to the library, go online with them and find areas they are interested in that will advance their abilities.”
“Discovery channel, History channel and so many other opportunities exist for them to learn and maintain or advance their skill levels,” he said.
According to the Scholastic website, the summer slide is a regression in academic proficiency due to summer break, which can hinder a child’s progress.
Battling the summer slide has been around since at least 1996, when one of the first comprehensive studies on the phenomenon was published, which showed that kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break, which tends to have a snowball effect as they experience subsequent skill loss each year.
Scholastic also noted that a more recent study showed children in third to fifth grades lost, on average, about 20 percent of their school-year gains in reading and 27 percent of their school-year gains in math over their summer break.
Although the summer slide doesn’t discriminate, those at the most risk of learning loss are the younger children who are at a crucial stage in their development and children from low-income families.
However, according to Scholastic, there are a number of ways to keep kids engaged in reading and math over the summer including:
Letting kids read what they want. Nearly 60 percent of children ages 6 to 17 say they love or like reading books for fun a lot.
Making time for smart play such as puzzles and games, which lets children brush up on the basics while having fun at the same time.
Getting out of the house to stimulate the brain and promote learning. Try visiting a historic site or reading together at the park.
Encouraging children to use their imagination. Kids who use their imagination are also expanding their vocabularies and experimenting with new concepts.
