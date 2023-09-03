JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Museum has partnered with the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Education Center, which is also an A-State Heritage Site, to bring museum visitors a unique exhibition.
Hemingway was a regular visitor to Piggott alongside his second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer, at what is now known as the Hemingway Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center.
According to an Arkansas State University press release, the special exhibit, aptly called the “Hemingway in Comics Exhibit,” provides a unique and entertaining look at American novelist, Ernest Hemingway.
The works of various artists are featured in the exhibit and the creativity displayed by the illustrators allows the comic version of Hemingway to appear with various icons.
The exhibition allows visitors to view the author through themes that explore his origin story as well as his persona, both fact and fiction, as the comics displayed show parts of the author’s life by using his history-rich stories to create an animated version of him.
The exhibit is an animated journey through his life as periods of time showcased include places Hemingway had experienced, including Paris in the 1920s, Spain during the Spanish Civil War, Cuba on the brink of revolution, and France after its liberation following World War II.
Adam Long, executive director of A-State Heritages Sites, said on Friday that Hemingway had a very important history in Northeast Arkansas and it is important that A-State helps to preserve that history.
“Through the exhibit, students and the community can learn about Hemingway in a fun and unique way,” Long said.
The exhibition is toured by ExhibitsUSA, the national touring exhibition program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
It features several artists such as Cliff Chiang, John McCrea, Steve Rolston and Chris Ware.
This exhibit, which opened on Friday, is free and open the public 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will continue through Oct. 20.
Long also noted that there will also be a special event on Oct. 6 featuring Robert K. Elder, who curated the “Hemingway in Comics Exhibit.”
For information on the museum and its exhibits visit the Arkansas State University Museum website at www.astate.edu/a/museum or for information on A-State Heritages Sites visit arkansasheritage sites.astate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.