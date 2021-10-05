JONESBORO — Former Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson will take his extensive law enforcement background with him as he takes command of the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force.
Henson began the job on Friday after being elected by the DTF’s board of directors in September.
An assistant prosecuting attorney had filled the commander’s position until earlier this year when the DTF found out a law enforcement officer was supposed to be the commander. Lt. Tim Doyle of the Jonesboro Police Department was temporarily named the commander until Henson was appointed.
Henson’s background includes a stint as a federal air marshal after 9/11 when he was stationed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
From 2004-06 Henson served as a member of the U.N. Peacekeeping force in Kosovo. Henson worked as a patrolman and detective at both the Blytheville and Jonesboro Police departments.
He was Trumann’s police chief for eight years, stepping down in 2020.
Henson is excited about his new job.
Right now, Henson works for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office as the policy and procedure officer.
He said stepping into his new job will be challenging.
“It’s a large job. One major thing is communications – make sure we’re on the same page,” he said.
He said his job is to “standardize and prioritize” with all of the law enforcement agencies.
Henson will have to communicate with all the county sheriffs and police chiefs in the six-county 2nd Judicial District – Clay, Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Greene and Crittenden counties.
About two years ago, Henson and Poinsett County Kevin Molder decided to get Poinsett County into the DTF.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he’s worked with Henson for about 10 months as Henson has been redoing the sheriff office’s policy procedure manual.
Rolland said Henson is a good fit for the job as DTF commander.
“It goes without saying that the person tasked with that job has great communications skills,” he said. “There are a lot of big counties and big cities he have to deal with.
“He’s up for the task.”
Henson said each agent in the DTF is a law enforcement officer within the district’s sheriff’s offices or police departments.
He said drugs are a dominant part of society these days, and it doesn’t take long for drug dealers to destroy a neighborhood.
“The goal of law enforcement is keeping the community safe,” he said. “My goal is to talk to the sheriffs and police chiefs to aggressively fight drugs in the community.”
